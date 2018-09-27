Woman arrested in connection with theft of $35K ring from Cavalier Hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police have arrested a woman in connection with the theft of a ring worth thousands of dollars.

Authorities say 27-year-old Chrystal Monique Gregory of Norfolk was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny on September 19.

News 3’s Brendan Ponton first reported on this story in July.

A search warrant said that a man reported a ring worth $35,000, along with his wallet, was stolen from a safe in his hotel room at the Cavalier Hotel on June 21. Three days later, the victim’s credit card was used to pay for Uber three times.

While investigators initially said they requested records from the ridesharing company in order to track down the thief, police have not said what exactly led to Gregory’s arrest.

Gregory was arraigned on September 24, and her preliminary is scheduled for November 15.

She was released on recognizance.