Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 27 years for 2016 murder of Chesapeake man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man received his sentence for the 2016 homicide of a Chesapeake man outside an apartment complex after pleading guilty in Chesapeake Circuit Court Thursday.

Daquane A. Cuffee was sentenced to 24 years for the second-degree murder of 27-year-old Dion Rayshon Tynes. He will also serve three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a total sentence of 27 years.

The incident happened at The Birches apartment complex in the 1700 block of Birch Trail Circle in December 2016. Officers arrived at the scene to find Tynes inside a parked vehicle, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police say the vehicle was parked at the rental office of the complex, where Tynes lived.

Then-20-year-old Davis Turner IV was also arrested in connection with the murder along with Cuffee, who was also 20 years old at the time.

Cuffee was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a concealed handgun, and possession of marijuana.

Turner was previously criminally charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His charges were nolle prossed in March 2017 because there was not enough evidence to move forward with a murder charge.