Trial starts for MMA fighter accused of exposing himself to women in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The trial for a man who was accused of exposing himself at the Landstown Shopping Center continues in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

Authorities previously said the suspect, seen sitting in a vehicle, would summon women passing by to “ask for directions.” Officials said when the victim approached the vehicle, the suspect exposed himself while performing a sexual act.

The suspect was identified by police as 24-year-old Imani Immanuel Smith of Virginia Beach. He was identified when several people called police to report similar incidents after news coverage.

News 3 spoke to Smith from behind bars. The MMA fighter said he did not commit the crime.

Smith said it is a case of mistaken identity and added he was in another city when the incident happened.

Smith is facing total of 10 charges: six counts of indecent exposure and four counts of masturbation or simulated in public, police said.

According to prosecutors, several witnesses picked Smith out of a photo lineup and also provided a partial license plate that matches a vehicle Smith drives.

A judge granted Smith a $5,000 bond. When out of jail, Smith has to stay away from the Landstown Commons Shopping Center.

News 3 is in the courtroom for the trial.