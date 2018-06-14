Virginia Beach Police warn of man exposing himself to women

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Investigators with the Virginia Beach Police Department say a man has been intentionally exposing himself to women near Landstown Commons Shopping Center.

Authorities say the suspect, seen sitting in a vehicle, will summon women passing by to “ask for directions.” They say when the victim approaches the vehicle, the suspect exposes himself while performing a sexual act.

Police say this criminal behavior has been reported numerous times over the last several months. Investigators have reason to believe there may be more victims who don’t know this is a crime or are unsure of how to report it.

If you have been a victims of such a crime, you are asked to call (757) 385-4101 to file a report.

Download the News 3 app for updates.