Man found guilty after attempted carjacking ends in 12-year-old fighting him off

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Paul Salsman, a man accused of attempting to steal a car with two young girls inside, was found guilty of two counts of grand larceny of an auto, attempted carjacking, driving while impaired and failing to stop for an accident.

He was sentenced to 10 years with nine years and three months suspended.

News 3 brought you this story last spring when a 12-year-old girl by the name of Maddie Weiler was hailed a hero after she saved her 7-year-old sister from an attempted carjacking.

Police say Salsman approached their van, unlocked the door and climbed in while the two young girls were inside. That’s when Maddie started punching him and screaming for help.

The Commonwealth says the defendant admitted to using LSD the day of the attempted carjackings.