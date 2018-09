Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - As the Navy prepares to Holst the 2018 NAS Oceana Air Show September 22 & 23, some civilians got to experience the ride of their lives in the cockpit of a Blue Angle.

Our own Cheryl Nelson and local music teacher Jennifer Nannery from Kempsville Elementary compare notes on what it was like in the wild blue yonder.

