Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The United States Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team are in town and our own Cheryl Nelson went along for a ride to see what it feels like in the danger zone.

It's all to prepare for the 2018 NAS Oceana Air Show, September 22 & 23.

This year's show includes the Canadian Forces 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, the Snowbirds along with a host of the best civilian and military performers. For more information visit www.oceanaairshow.com.