95-year-old recalls terrifying moments of being held at gunpoint, robbed in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. - 95-year-old Timothy Bazemore says he has tenants who pay him rent on a regular basis. But, he has a rule of never opening his door to receive rent payments after dark. The night of September 8 was no exception.

Bazemore says around nine that night, two men were at his back door. But, Bazemore wouldn't open it because he says he doesn't do business at that time. He then heard a girl call out his name saying she needed help.

"'Mr. Bazemore, Mr. Bazemore! Help me, help me!' So, I opened up the door and they pushed her in and me too," says Bazemore.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office along with Bazemore say multiple suspects rushed through the door and went straight to his safe, tucked away and secured in his bedroom closet.

"They drew a pistol on me and said 'open that safe.' I said, 'I'm not going to open it because I'm 95 and I'm already dead,'" says Bazemore.

Bazemore says the suspects put a gun to his head in his closet - demanding he open the safe. Then dragged him out along with the safe when he refused.

The Sheriff's Office says Jarkeese Rascoe, Brittany Vanhorn, Salish Cooper and Marlin Smallwood are suspects. Cooper and Smallwood have been arrested and charged.

Rascoe and Vanhorn are wanted and are said to be traveling together-armed dangerous. They are wanted for a long list including Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of Firearm by a Felon and a slew of other charges.

"I'm delighted that they have caught two of them," says Bazemore.

Right now, Bazemore is in good spirits. He says he wasn't afraid that night, just upset that about 10 grand was taken from him. He's hopeful all suspects will be caught.