Two men wanted after elderly woman held at gunpoint in Windsor home invasion

WINDSOR, N.C. – Multiple suspects are accused of invading a home on Tony’s Lane in Windsor on September 8.

The suspects reportedly held an elderly woman at gunpoint as they stole items from her home.

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office was called and deputies responded to the scene.

Detectives were able to obtain warrants for Jarkeese Rascoe (pictured in photo), Brittany Vanhorn and Salish Cooper on September 11.

According to officials, Vanhorn and Rascoe are wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, possession of firearm by a felon, larceny from the person along with other charges related to the incident.

The two are believed to be traveling together and are to be considered armed and dangerous. Their destination is unknown as well as there whereabouts.

Cooper was arrested and taken to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail where she is charged with the same charges as Rascoe and Vanhorn, expect possession of a firearm by felon, officials say.