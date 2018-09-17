Former congressional candidate Shaun Brown’s appeal ends, name will not be on ballot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Independent candidate for Congress Shaun Brown will not be included on the ballot in the second congressional district.

This comes after the Democratic Party of Virginia filed a lawsuit in August to get Brown removed from the ballot. Democrats said they had received 35 sworn affidavits from people saying they or their family members never signed the petition to help get Brown on the ballot, and it was later discovered that Republican Congressman Scott Taylor’s campaign helped in the efforts to get Brown on the ballot.

The ballots will include Scott Taylor and Elaine Luria and not Brown because a Richmond Circuit Court Judge said there was a pattern of fraud and mistakes on petitions to get Brown included.

Brown appealed the decision and that appeal is now over meaning she will not appear on the ballot.

Court documents said “any appeal at this point would drastically delay and disrupt the Commonwealth’s ability to comply with federal election law.”