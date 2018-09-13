Shaun Brown’s name will not be printed on ballot

Independent candidate for Congress Shaun Brown will not be included on the ballot in the second congressional district.

The Democratic Party of Virginia filed a lawsuit in August to get Brown removed from the ballot. Democrats said they had received 35 sworn affidavits from people saying they or their family members never signed the petition to help get Brown on the ballot, and it was later discovered that Republican Congressman Scott Taylor’s campaign helped in the efforts to get Brown on the ballot.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Gregory Rupe said there was a pattern of fraud and “sophomoric” mistakes on the petitions to qualify Brown to run as an Independent candidate.

Brown needed 1,000 signatures to qualify and submitted 2,512, but amid those questions Judge Rupe said she didn’t have enough signatures and ordered her to be removed.

The ballots will be printed Thursday with Scott Taylor and Elaine Luria as the two candidates.