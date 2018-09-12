‘Skins scoop: Rookie receiver Trey Quinn sent to injured reserve with ankle injury

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins receiver roulette continues. A day after placing undrafted rookie Cam Sims on the injured reserve with an ankle injury, the team did the same for seventh-round draft pick Trey Quinn, who also suffered an ankle injury in the ‘Skins season-opening win over the Cardinals.

Both receivers had surgery on their ankles Wednesday, Jay Gruden told media after practice. Both are expected to be sidelined between “Probably around six, seven, eight weeks,” and could return this season.

Former University of Michigan receiver Jehu Chesson was signed from the practice squad to the active roster. Chesson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and tallied two catches for 18 yards. He was waived by the Chiefs on September 1st.

The ‘Skins also signed defensive back Kenny Ladler off of the practice squad, and signed receiver Brian Quick yesterday as well.