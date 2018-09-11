‘Skins scoop: Redskins place rookie receiver Cam Sims on injured reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Undrafted Redskins rookie receiver Cam Sims caught eyes this preseason, hauling-in three passes for 57 yards. However, if the former Alabama standout catches anything this regular season – it will be after week eight.

Tuesday, the Redskins place Sims on Injured Reserve due to an ankle injury. Two players per team each season can be designated for return from I.R. Should that occur, Sims would be eligible to return to the active roster eight weeks after being placed in I.R.

In a corresponding move, the Redskins sign Brian Quick – who spent last season with Washington, catching six passes in 11 games.

#Redskins sign WR Brian Quick and DB Kenny Ladler. In corresponding moves, Redskins waive LB Josh Keyes and place WR Cam Sims on IR. https://t.co/Wy57O5Op9i pic.twitter.com/wwwCGiDFss — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 11, 2018

