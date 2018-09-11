Pet-friendly emergency shelters you can choose ahead of Hurricane Florence

Thousands have been told to evacuate on the Outer Banks and Eastern Shore and in Hampton Roads ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The powerful storm is expected to make landfall on the coasts of North and South Carolina on Thursday.

In order to prepare, many people are heading north seeking shelter with family or friends but there are also shelters available for those in need.

Some shelters are not pet-friendly but here a re a few that are:

Norfolk:

Pet-friendly shelters are located at Bayview Recreation Center and Berkley Community Center. Like the other shelters, it will be announced when the shelter is available and accepting pets. Be sure to bring your pet’s shelter permitted provisions.

Suffolk:

Nansemond River High School, 3301 Nansemond Parkway (ADA compliant, pet-friendly, generator power for emergency lighting and to support the kitchen freezers only).

