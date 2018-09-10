WATCH: Mandatory evacuation ordered for Dare County ahead of Florence impacts

DARE Co., N.C. – Hatteras Island is being evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence.

A state of emergency was issued Monday and a mandatory evacuation order was put in place for all visitors and residents on Hatteras Island.

The order is effective starting at 12 p.m.

This includes all areas of Hatteras Island including the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village, the county said.

A mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in other areas of Dare County goes into effect beginning Tuesday, September 11 at 7 a.m.

This includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo; Roanoke Island; and the Dare County mainland.

The Dare County Control Group said they met Monday morning and determined that a mandatory evacuation for all visitors and residents is necessary to ensure safety.

Hurricane Florence is currently projected to hit southeastern North Carolina and may bring life-threatening storm surge to Dare County, along with tropical storm force winds, heavy rains and the potential for tornadoes.

Track Florence by clicking here.