National Hurricane Preparedness Month: How to get yourself ready

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - September is National Hurricane Preparedness Month and with Florence in the Atlantic, this weekend is a good time to prepare for whatever it brings.

The National Hurricane Center recommends building an emergency supply kit and keeping it in a safe place everyone can access. The basics should include:

Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food - at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Emergency management also recommends knowing your evacuation route. To find out which route you're on, head to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and punch in your address. The website will tell you which zone you're in and how to leave if you're told to do so.

