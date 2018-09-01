Tropical Depression Six becomes Tropical Storm Florence

Tropical Storm Florence formed in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday morning, a couple of hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the storm passed just south of the Cabo Verde Islands and should then be moving over the open eastern Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are currently near 40 mph with higher gusts.

There is currently a 10 percent chance that a cyclone will form in the next 48 hours over the Turks and Caicos Islands. The chance that it will form within the next five days is 40 percent.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday:

Location: 14.6 N by 27.2 W

Moving: WNW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

