ODU’s Zach Pascal and Rashaad Coward make respective 53-man rosters

NORFOLK, Va. – In year 10 of the Old Dominion football program, the Monarchs are receiving an anniversary gift from it’s alumni. Earlier on “cut day”, Taylor Heinicke made the Panthers roster as the lone backup quarterback to Cam Newton.

As the 4:00 p.m. deadline came and went, it was clear former receiver Zach Pascal, and former defensive lineman Rashaad Coward, made enough of an impression on their coaches to make the 53-men rosters.

Pascal, who was waived by the Titans earlier in the off-season, earned a roster spot with the Indianapolis Colts after scoring two touchdowns during the preseason and performing well on special teams.

Colts final roster is in: Moves of note… *Reece Fountain cut (5th rd pick)

*Austin Howard cut

*Ross Travis to IR

*John Simon cut

*Zach Pascal make the 53 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 1, 2018

Pascal went undrafted in 2016 and spent training camp with the Redskins.

Coward made the switch from defensive lineman to offensive lineman this offseason, per his coach’s request. It paid off, as Coward showed strongly in preseason games as well, and earned a spot with the Chicago Bears on their initial 53-man roster.

It’s no surprise now, but it would have been at the start of training camp: Rashaad Coward has made the Bears' initial 53-man roster. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 1, 2018

Add in Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato, and the Monarchs now have four players on active rosters in the NFL, the most at one time in program history.

The Monarchs have yet to have a former player be selected in the NFL Draft.