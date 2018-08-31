WATCH: ODU’s Heinicke, Pascal each tally touchdowns in NFL preseason finales

NORFOLK, Va. – In a way, it was just like old times at Foreman Field.

Thursday, Taylor Heinicke was throwing touchdown passes and Zach Pascal was catching touchdown passes. Although, unlike their days together as teammates at Old Dominion University, the duo is doing it in the NFL.

Heinicke, who started Carolina’s preseason finale at Pittsburgh, completes 7 of 12 passes for 68 yards – including a 6-yard TD pass to Mose Frazier to cap-off a 12 play, 81 yard scoring drive. For the preseason, Heinicke, who has the inside track to be Cam Newton’s backup QB this season, finishes the preseason 24-of-36 passing for 323 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing TD and one interception.

Pascal, who caught his first career NFL TD pass last week vs. Baltimore, finds the end zone again for the Indianapolis Colts. ODU’s all-time leading receiver catches 3 passes for 33 yards in the Colts’ 27-26 victory at Cincinnati Thursday. Early in the second quarter, Pascal catches a 2-yard TD pass from Jacoby Brissett.

For the preseason, Pascal catches six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Mose Frazier with his third TD this preseason! pic.twitter.com/a2opjYiSOm — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 31, 2018

You can also watch Heinicke’s TD pass here.