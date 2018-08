CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Fire Marshals arrested and charged a man for threatening to bomb a city building.

Authorities say 38-year-old Robert Candrilli II phoned in the threat to the Chesapeake Circuit Court on August 24. The call prompted the evacuation of the courts until officers deemed the threat not credible.

Candrilli was charged with two counts of communicating a threat to bomb a building.

He is being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail.

Download the News 3 app for updates.