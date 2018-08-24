All clear after bomb threat prompts evacuation at Chesapeake Circuit Court building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Circuit Court building has been deemed safe after a bomb threat forced people to evacuate the building around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said they received an anonymous call threatening the court building located in the 300 block of Albermarle Drive.

After the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office searched and evacuated the building, it was determined the threat was not credible, according to officials.

No further information on the incident has been provided.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.