Suspect in Hampton shooting has charges certified to grand jury

HAMPTON, Va. – The suspect in an April shooting that left a 48-year-old man injured has had his charges certified to a grand jury.

Caleb Freeman’s charges include one count of malicious assault, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving under a revoked or suspended license.

He was found guilty of a misdemeanor failure to appear charge and was sentenced to 10 days.

On April 24 around 3:26 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Childs Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 48-year-old man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that were said to be life-threatening.