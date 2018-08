NORFOLK, Va. – A house fire in the 500 block of Beechwood Avenue injured one person Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:45 a.m., and upon arrival units saw flames in front of the house.

The fire is now under control, but one person was injured and is considered in serious condition, according to Battalion Chief Harry Worley.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.