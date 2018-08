Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue are working a commercial fire in the area of 23rd Street and Llewellyn Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:15 p.m. The affected business is The Desk Doctor.

Authorities say the fire is very active and not yet under control. Firefighters have been pulled out of the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

