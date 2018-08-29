Suspect wanted in connection with Elizabeth City woman’s homicide arrested in New Jersey

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Officials with the Elizabeth City Police Department announced that the suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of an Elizabeth City woman on August 23 was found in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, the suspect was identified and arrested in Newark, New Jersey, for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and First Degree Murder. The suspect was found along with the victim’s vehicle.

Around 7:35 p.m. on the night of the incident, Elizabeth City Police responded to the 800 block of North Road Street in reference to a report of an open door. Officers found 30-year-old Ashley Dozier-Tyler dead inside the home. Dozier-Tyler’s cause of death still has not been determined.

Authorities say the suspect is the victim’s teenage daughter and is awaiting to be extradited back to Pasquotank County from Essex County, New Jersey, after a hearing scheduled for September 6.

The Pasquotank County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in the extradition process and pending charges.

The Elizabeth City Police Department worked closely with the Newark Police Department, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Department of Corrections – Prison Emergency Response Team, the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety – Juvenile Justice in the recovery of evidence and apprehension of the suspect.

