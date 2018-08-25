Elizabeth City Police investigating homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead Thursday night.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responded to 817 North Road Street in reference to an open door. While on scene, officers located a deceased female, identified as 30-year-old Ashley Dozier-Tyler, inside the residence.

The cause of death has not been determined, and a suspect has not been identified at this time.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information in this case to call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.