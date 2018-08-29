Court documents describe disturbing child porn found in former Virginia Port Authority officer’s possession

Warning: some may find content in this story disturbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – John Princeton, a former Virginia Port Authority police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to child porn charges.

Court documents said between March 21, 2017 and January 3, 2018 detectives downloaded child porn from Princeton’s computer.

Some of the material involved children as young as 3 years old. The documents said the children were engaged in ‘explicit conduct’ with adult men.

One file even showed a child tied up and engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a dog, the court document stated.

Detectives continued their investigation and got subpoenas for Princeton’s wireless service to determine Princeton was the subscriber.

A search warrant was executed and Princeton was taken out of the home and questioned by police. He admitted to having BitTorrent software on this laptop and that he downloaded child porn, the document said.

Overall the court document said there were over 50,000 files of child porn and 278,000 files of child erotica in the defendant’s possession.

Princeton pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of child possession, 18 counts of child possession- subsequent offense and six counts of distribution of child porn.

He is scheduled to be sentenced January 7, 2019.

