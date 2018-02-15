Port Authority officer arrested on child pornography charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Port Authority Officer has been charged with 40 child pornography charges in Virginia Beach, according to the Port of Virginia.

John Princeton, 51, was arrested on February 14.

According to the Port of Virginia, Princeton is on unpaid administrative leave. The Port of Virginia is conducting an internal investigation and is cooperating with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s investigation.

Princeton has been charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography, possession/reproducing child pornography and fourteen counts of possession/reproduce child pornography with intent.

The officer is expected to be in court Thursday.

