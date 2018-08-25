Police search home of woman accused of stabbing teller and shot by officer in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Shontrina Fountain is recovering in the hospital from non-life threatening injuries after police said an officer shot her when she lunged at them with a weapon on Baxter Road Friday.

The 39-year-old is accused of stabbing a teller at a Navy Credit Union before fleeing the scene on Providence Road.

Fountain is expected to be taken into custody once she recovers in the hospital.

The teller was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

News 3 spoke with neighbors who said officers were searching Fountain's home after the incident on Windbrooke Lane.

"When the police came they kicked the door in with a poll and they went in the house with their guns and whatnot," said Jim Crudup who lives nearby.

Neighbor Ahector Moreno mentioned, "I saw their guns drawn when they forced open the home to see what's inside."

"This road right here is normally quiet," said Kiesharra Crudup. "We don't have no incidents like that."

"There were a lot of people looking at what's going on," added Moreno.

Police said Fountain stabbed a teller inside a Navy Federal Credit Union on Providence Road and drove off.

Officers said they found her driving on Baxter Road and tried to stop Fountain, but she refused to stop.

The suspect had a taser used against her, but police said she lunged at one of them with a weapon. An officer then shot Fountain.

She faces one count of malicious wounding for the stabbing inside the Navy Credit Union and felony assault on an officer.