Officer discharges weapon at suspect during incident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working an incident in the 4800 block of Baxter Road where an officer fired their weapon during an altercation with a suspect.

According to police, a female suspect stabbed a teller inside the Navy Federal Credit Union on 5269 Providence Road and fled the scene.

Officers responded after a BOLO was issued and located a vehicle matching the suspect's description.

According to police, officers tried to stop the vehicle but the woman refused to stop. After establishing a rolling roadblock on Baxter Road, Virginia Beach Police made contact.

Before an officer fired a gun at the suspect, police said she refused officers commands — which led to police using a taser and a gun being discharged after she lunged at an officer.

Both the stabbing victim and the suspect received non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police did not say if any of the injuries sustained came from the discharged firearm.

Police said to expect delays up to three hours long in that area of Baxter Road.

Virginia Beach Police Internal Affairs and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is investigating.

The officer that discharged their firearm has been put on administrative leave.

