Community gathers to hold domestic violence expo in honor of Bellamy Gamboa

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Friends and loved ones of a murdered Virginia Beach mother gathered Saturday to raise awareness on the danger of domestic violence.

The 4Bellamy Domestic Violence Community Expo took place at Resurrection United Methodist Church in Chesapeake.

There was a bake sale, back to school haircuts and self-defense lessons available to those who came out to the event.

It’s all for educating the public about domestic violence and raising money for a trust benefiting the family of Bellamy Gamboa.

“Our goal is to raise 20 thousand dollars and we’ll keep raising money throughout next week we started out with only a few donations and know we have an overload, said an organizer at the event,” said event organizer Tiffany Hazley.

Gamboa died in July after a domestic violence altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson, at their home in Virginia Beach.

The 4Bellamy Foundation has also been set up in Gamboa’s name. It was founded by Gamboa’s sister to support the effort to stop domestic violence in the local community.