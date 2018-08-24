‘Double Dare Live’ tickets now on sale at Constant Center

NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets for November 4 ‘Double Dare Live’ show at the Ted Constant Convocation Center are now available to buy.

Tickets on sale now at price levels of $26, $36 and $46, plus a pricing for a VIP Experience. The tickets are available here online, by calling 877-YNOT-TIX or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office at 4320 Hampton Blvd.

The stop for the iconic game show is part of a 14 city tour that will take place from October 30 through November 18.

The live event coming to Norfolk is a spinoff of the original Double Dare, which premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon. It would go on to run from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest-running game show, according to Nickelodeon.

For more information on ‘Double Dare Live’ coming to Norfolk, click here.