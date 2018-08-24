‘Double Dare Live’ tickets now on sale at Constant Center

Posted 11:53 am, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:03PM, August 24, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets for November 4 ‘Double Dare Live’ show at the Ted Constant Convocation Center are now available to buy.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — JUNE 22: Olympian Ice Dancers Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani experience the Double Dare obstacle course at Nickelodeon’s booth at 2018 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 22, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Tickets on sale now at price levels of $26, $36 and $46, plus a pricing for a VIP Experience. The tickets are available here online, by calling 877-YNOT-TIX or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office at 4320 Hampton Blvd.

The stop for the iconic game show is part of a 14 city tour that will take place from October 30 through November 18.

The live event coming to Norfolk is a spinoff of the original Double Dare, which premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon. It would go on to run from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest-running game show, according to Nickelodeon.

For more information on ‘Double Dare Live’ coming to Norfolk, click here. 