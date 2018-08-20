Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare Live!’ makes stop in Norfolk this fall

NORFOLK, Va. — On November 4, Nickelodeon’s Double Dare Live will be in Norfolk at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

The stop for the iconic game show is part of a 14 city tour that will take place from October 30 through November 18. Tickets for the show in Norfolk go on sale August 24 at 10 a.m.

According to a Nickelodeon news release, Double Dare Live will feature two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The live event coming to Norfolk is a spinoff of the original Double Dare, which premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon. It would go on to run from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest-running game show, according to Nickelodeon.

The show is now hosted by digital creator and actress Liza Koshy, with original host Marc Summers providing color commentary. Marc Summers served as the show’s original host and is back with help from Robin Russo, his beloved sidekick.

The series went into syndication in 1988, and was later revived as Super Sloppy Double Dare in 1989. The show also ran on broadcast television as Family Double Dare in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including Double Dare 2000, added Nickelodeon about the show.

