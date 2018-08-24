Broncos stampede into FedEx Field for rodeo with Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. – Dress rehearsal has arrived. The third preseason game, commonly known as the game that starters will play their most action for you.

For new Redskins addition Adrian Peterson, Friday’s showdown with the Broncos will be used as an opportunity to show that the 33-year-old does still have gas in the tank.

“At the end of the day, I control my output so that’s why I continue to work hard,” Peterson said.

“I knew the opportunity would present itself and at the end of the day, God willing, stay healthy, the guy’s upfront stay healthy as well, I know that I’ll be able to contribute in a big way in the run game.”

Head coach Jay Gruden knows about Peterson’s track record of success. and although ‘A.D.’ has only taken six carries in the preseason the last six years, he wants to get him a “lather” going.

“I think the big thing you try to see on the first seven [to] eight carries is getting out of the huddle, having the plays register in his mind, how quickly he can adapt to our audibles and all that goes into an offensive game plan,” Gruden said.

“As far as viewing him as a player, and what he can do, I think the most important thing is just in the system what he can do.”

