‘Skins pick Peterson: Redskins reportedly sign former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In need of help with their running back depth, the Redskins hope their newest addition can go ‘back’ to his old form.

According to NFL Network and 106.7 The Fan, Washington will sign 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson to a contract. Mike Jones of USA Today reports Peterson receives a one-year deal.

Peterson, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection, is 33 years-old. Voted first-team All-Pro as recent as 2015, he’s rushed for just 601 yards the past two seasons – playing for three different teams.

“We want to bring them in to get physicals on them just in case,” head coach Jay Gruden said Sunday after reports surfaced the Redskins planned to consider Peterson and Jamaal Charles. “We’ve had very unlucky situations with our running backs. If something else happens, we’re going to be really, really, really thin. We’re making sure we’re covering our bases right and we’ll address it when we feel like we have to. We’re not looking for a starter right now. We have Rob [Kelley], Chris Thompson, Kapri [Bibbs] has done a good job and Samaje – I don’t think is going to be very long at all. We have four backs right there. If we were to have another injury, we could bring one of those guys in to get them ready for Arizona.”