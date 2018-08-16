Man accused of Norfolk shooting convicted of murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A jury in Norfolk City Court convicted Malcolm Rashad Pittman of one count of first degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of solicitation to commit a felony over his role in a 2016 shooting that left one man dead.

21-year-old Myquan McCloud was killed in April 2016 in the 800 block of Lindenwood Avenue in Norfolk.

The jury recommended that Pittman serve 54 years for the convictions – 40 years for murder, three years for firearm use in commission of a felony, 10 years for obstruction of justice and 12 months for solicitation to commit murder.

Pittman’s formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 9.