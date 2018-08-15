Participate in the 2018 Komen Tidewater Race for the Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 2018 Komen Tidewater Race for the Cure is around the corner and you can sign up to participate now!

Fundraising through the race and other events helps to raise money for breast cancer research. Funds also help the organization care for those battling the disease, build a community of support and help to take action to foster affordable, high quality breast health services.

Komen Tidewater has a goal to fundraise $130,000 and they need your help to make that a reality!

The race is Saturday, October 13 at Neptune Park (31st and Atlantic Ave.) in Virginia Beach.

Participants can create a team to register or sign up as an individual.

Click here for more information and to register.

You can also support Susan G. Komen Tidewater by enjoying Cruise for the Cure on September 30.