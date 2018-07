NORFOLK, Va. – You are invited to enjoy a wonderful evening on the water, all while supporting Susan G. Komen Tidewater.

Cruise for the Cure gives you the chance to dine, dance and catch spectacular views of the mighty ships of the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet.

The cruise is sponsored by Food Lion and you can get a ticket/seat for $50 or a window table at two for $150.

Cruise for the Cure is happening Sunday, September 20 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about tickets.