Norfolk parent accused of felony child abuse appears in court

NORFOLK, Va. - Robert Griffis, accused of playing a role in the May 2017 death of 2-year-old Evalynn Arnold, appeared in court Wednesday for a second day of trial.

Family members of Arnold could be seen crying at times, and her biological father even got so upset at one point that he left the courtroom. As for Griffis, though, he didn't show any emotion, even when pictures of her injuries and final hours in the hospital were shown to the jury.

Griffis, who claimed to be one of the sole caretakers for Arnold, is facing child abuse and malicious wounding charges for the child's death last year. He is the fiancé of Arnold's mother, Destiny Martin.

In recordings taken from the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, where Arnold was treated after a call to Norfolk Police for an unresponsive child, Griffis denies having anything to do with her injuries. But through the questioning, according to the recordings, he becomes more and more agitated, and at one point is seen on camera punching the interrogation room wall.

Wednesday's trial wrapped up with a child abuse specialist from CHKD who helped treat Arnold on the stand. She described the severity of the child's injuries, which reportedly included facial bruises, lost teeth, head trauma, brain swelling and major bruises on her back and scalp.

The Commonwealth still has witnesses to call, and then the defense will bring their witnesses to the stand before the jury deliberates.

Martin is also due in court later this month.