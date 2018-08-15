Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo expecting second child

Catfish creator Nev Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo are having another baby! The couple made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

The baby boy is expected in January. The couple’s first daughter, Cleo, will be two in October.

Schulman is the creator and host of MTV’s Catfish. News 3 went behind the scenes during the production of episodes that were filmed in Hampton Roads.

The couple also has a show about relationships on Facebook Watch called We Need to Talk.

Schulman and Perlongo spoke with News 3 during their last pregnancy about paid leave for new parents, after a video they made went viral.