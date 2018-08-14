Panhandlers in Chesapeake move from traffic lanes to private property

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Panhandling is down across some parts of Chesapeake.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department said panhandling has almost stopped in the Deep Creek area, and in Greenbrier they have moved to private property.

Chesapeake police said people now loiter at the Walmart on Battlefield Blvd.

In January of this year, a solicitation ordinance was unanimously passed by the Chesapeake City Council.

The ordinance tickets anyone asking for money in traffic lanes with the goal to reduce panhandling in the city.