Local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ for muscular dystrophy awareness

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Portsmouth Local #0539 Fire Department, the Chesapeake Local #2499 Fire Department and the Virginia Beach Professionals Local #2924 Fire Department are showing their support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) by taking part in its annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.

Funds from the campaign go towards helping kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Continuing a more than 64-year tradition, more than 150 firefighters from Portsmouth and Virginia Beach Fire and 300 firefighters from Chesapeake Fire will hit the streets or storefronts with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA. They will be collecting from August 10-12.

Portsmouth donation locations will be at the intersections of Effingham and Bart and Tyre Neck Rd. and High St. W., as well as at the Frederick Kroger and at Alexander’s Corner.

Chesapeake donation locations will be at local Food Lions; Duck Donuts; Firehouse Subs; the Walmarts at 1521 Sam’s Circle and 632 Grassfield Parkway; the Chick-Fil-As on Grassfield Parkway and Carmichael Way; Mission BBQ and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Donations can also be made at any Chesapeake firehouse.

Virginia Beach donation locations will be at the Food Lion on Shore Drive; Stan’s Firehouse Grill; the Walmarts on Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road, Nimmo Parkway and Phoenix Drive; the Krogers on Republic Road, Shore Drive, Providence Road, Holland Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard; Best Western on 28th and Atlantic and Fire Station #17 at 305 Sandbridge Road.

“We are thrilled to be working with Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake Fire for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said fundraising coordinator Darcy Warren. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for kids and adults in Hampton Roads. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Contributions help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, VA.

They also help send more than 70 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at the 4H Camp in Wakefield, VA – all at no cost to their families.