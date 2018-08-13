National Left Handers Day: list of famous lefties

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – August 13 is National Left Handers Day!

The day of recognition was first coined by publicist Dean R. Campbell back in 1976 to draw attention to the issues faced by left handed people.

While lefties may face more problems than right handers in everyday situations, that hasn’t stopped them from achieving some amazing things.

Here is a list of some famous lefties:

– Oprah Winfrey

– Barack Obama

-Bill Gates

-John F. Kennedy

-Ronald Reagan

-Bill Clinton

-Jimi Hendrix

-Justin Bieber

-Mark Twain

-Marilyn Monroe

Don’t forget to vote in our latest poll regarding the celebration of lefties.