It’s National Coloring Book Day! How do you pronounce Crayon?
-
Full list of local elections as North Carolinians head to polls Tuesday
-
And the winner is…. Voters decide which lip sync video is best
-
State trooper association holding contest for “Best Looking Cruiser”
-
Clemson voted ACC football favorite, Hokies not expected to win division
-
2018 Hampton Roads Grilled Cheese Festival coming to town
-
-
Virginia Tech professor discovers oldest footprints on earth
-
Virginia Beach City Council votes 8-2 giving go-ahead to Sports Center project
-
World Cup 2026: US-Mexico-Canada bid chosen as host
-
Maduro declared winner of Venezuela’s presidential election
-
Vote to name the North Carolina Zoo’s newest baby rhino
-
-
Pakistan election: 31 dead in bomb attack as voting continues
-
Hokies, ‘Hoos shut out as ACC announces All-Conference Preseason Football Team
-
Spain’s prime minister forced out in confidence vote