Suspect in connection with shooting of Newport News woman turns himself in

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man turned himself in Thursday less than 24 hours after a shooting in the 300 block of Troy Drive left a woman injured.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Donnell Brawner, Jr. turned himself at police headquarters. He was arrested and charged with Malicious Assault and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

The call for the shooting came in at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 35-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her mid-torso area. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Within 24 hours, we have made very timely arrests for two extremely violent crimes,” said Chief Steve Drew. “I’m proud of the work our Department is doing and the part our community is playing in helping us to reduce all crime in this city. We will continue to work diligently as we move forward in accomplishing our goals of making Newport News a safe community.”

