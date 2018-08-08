Woman shot in torso in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Troy Drive Wednesday night.

The call came in at 9:40 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene to find a 35-year-old Newport News woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her mid-torso area.

Her injuries are said to be non-life threatening, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

