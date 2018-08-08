Max Joseph to leave MTV’s ‘Catfish’

It’s the end of an era.

Max Joseph, one of the hosts of MTV’s popular reality show ‘Catfish,’ announced he is leaving the show after seven years. He broke the news on his official Instagram page Wednesday.

The filmmaker wrote while he’s enjoyed his time on the show, his “life can no longer sustain” two careers and that it’s time for him to move on.

Joseph has hosted the show alongside Nev Schulman since the show premiered in 2012. Based on Schulman’s 2010 documentary of the same name, the show navigates the truth and deception involved in the world of online dating.

News 3 has gone behind the scenes during the production of episodes that were filmed in Hampton Roads.