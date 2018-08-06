Bond hearing Monday for Isle of Wight man charged with bomb-making

CARROLLTON, Va. – An Isle of Wight man accused of having bomb making materials in his home will be in court Monday morning.

32-year-old Paul Longoria is charged with manufacturing and possessing explosive materials.

He was arrested after the FBI raided his home in Carrollton last Tuesday.

Court documents reveal some of the items uncovered included sections of pipe, wire, triggers, and other electronic components.

They also found various chemicals.

Longoria told investigators he used the items for art and business ventures.

