Man arrested on bomb making charges after Isle of Wight FBI search

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – Paul Longoria has been arrested by Isle of Wight Deputies for manufacture, possession, use, etc., of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices.

Police and FBI agents were working a situation in the Grayston subdivision in Carrollton July 31 after the FBI executed a search warrant, according to authorities.

While on the scene, authorities found additional items.

The sheriff’s office was called in and an additional search warrant was executed.

That warrant led to the bomb making charge.

Many surrounding residents were stuck outside their homes during the raid.

“I asked the question, ‘What was going on?’ and they couldn’t tell me,” said Monique Nichols. “They said it would be a while out here and nobody can go back to the house. So I came back over to see if I could get in the house and still can’t get in.”

News 3 attempted to get court documents regarding this incident, but the FBI says they’re sealed.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office and the Suffolk Police Department assisted the FBI throughout the day.