Searches for dumpsters found on confessed murderer’s computer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Court documents are shedding light on Lamont Johnson’s alleged actions following the disappearance of Bellamy Gamboa.

Johnson, Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend, confessed to killing the Virginia Beach mother of four in court documents. He allegedly choked Gamboa until she died at their home following an argument on July 1st.

Court documents say police first made contact with Johnson at the home he and Gamboa lived in near Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach on July 2nd. They came to the home looking for Gamboa after her employer said she didn’t come to work that day. Johnson told police he had not seen Gamboa since the night before after they had an argument, according to court documents.

After the argument, court documents say Johnson went to 7-11 to get cigarettes and did not see Gamboa after he returned or the next day. According to court documents, surveillance video from the store shows that Johnson was there, however, his shirt appeared to be wet. No one else in the video looked to be wet and according to documents it did not rain that day. Detectives say they believe Johnson’s shirt was wet with sweat.

During an interview with Johnson and police, Gamboa’s car was found blocking a dumpster. Documents say the tow truck driver reported seeing blood and vomit on the driver’s side door of the vehicle. According to documents, Gamboa’s wallet, purse, cash and ID card were all found in the car. The drivers seat was also pushed all the way back, leading police to believe that someone else was driving her car when it was left at the dumpster since Gamboa was only 5’1″ tall.

Police received search warrants for Johnson’s computer and phone. According to documents, searches on trash dumpsters and where they go were discovered.